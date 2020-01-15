Global  

This Fake Amazon Dating Site Is ‘Selling’ People With Price And Reviews

Fossbytes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
If you have used up the number of swipes on Tinder, here is something interesting for you in the meantime. There is an Amazon dating site where users can “buy” the people who they want to date. The satirical website was created by Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer, in association with animation company Thinko. Wait, What? Similar to […]

This Fake Amazon Dating Site Is 'Selling' People With Price And Reviews
