Save $700 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G Android Smartphone on sale for $600

9to5Toys Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for *$24.99* per month when activating on Sprint. A $30 activation fee applies. You can also opt to pay *$599.99* up front if you’d rather skip the reoccurring payments. Usually selling for $54 per month at Verizon, today’s offer saves you $700 overall and marks a new all-time low on the 5G variant. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 256GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Plus, there’s the 5G connectivity, ensuring this handset is ready for what the future holds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 445 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the standard S10.

