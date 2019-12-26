Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

For five days only, UGG Closet is open with *up to 60% off* select styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, the Mini Bailey Bow II Boots are a standout from this event. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them marked down to* $90*. These boots are available in three color options that are great for spring and its bow-tie backing adds a fun statement. It has a sheepskin lining that was made to be ultra-soft and help keep you warm in cold temperatures. With nearly 1,300 reviews, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.



more…



The post UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off popular boots, slippers, robes, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

