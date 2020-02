Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years. He will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, currently a senior vice president in charge of product.

· In a blog post, Weiner said, "Ryan was the first hire I made after joining LinkedIn in December 2008. He has been essential to the company's success ever since."

