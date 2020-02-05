Disney says the future of 'Star Wars' is TV, leaving a question mark over its movie plans

· Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that the short-term priority for "Star Wars" is TV.

· His comments come at a time when Disney's "Star Wars" film plans are in question and the company has yet to announce updates for a planned film trilogy after producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exited the project.

