Disney says the future of 'Star Wars' is TV, leaving a question mark over its movie plans

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Disney says the future of 'Star Wars' is TV, leaving a question mark over its movie plans· Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that the short-term priority for "Star Wars" is TV.
· His comments come at a time when Disney's "Star Wars" film plans are in question and the company has yet to announce updates for a planned film trilogy after producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exited the project.
· Meanwhile,...
News video: Disney Said The Future Of 'Star Wars' In In TV

Disney Said The Future Of 'Star Wars' In In TV 00:27

 On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the short-term priority for "Star Wars" is TV. His comments come at a time when Disney's "Star Wars" film plans are in question. Disney has yet to discuss a new trilogy ever since David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exited the project. There are several "Star Wars" TV...

