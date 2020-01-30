Global  

'Apex Legends' is the next big game to try to crack China's mobile market

engadget Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
During its earnings call last week, EA confirmed that a mobile version of Apex Legends is definitely in development. Executives didn't say when it's expected to launch, but they did mention they're building the smartphone version with a partner...
News video: EA's Apex Legends and why mobile gaming is here to stay

EA's Apex Legends and why mobile gaming is here to stay 05:21

 EA recently confirmed this week that it is still planning to bring a mobile version of its popular multiplayer shooter to phones and tablets. The move makes sense, with mobile gaming now earning nearly as much revenue as PC and Console gaming combined. The big prize is the Chinese market, which is...

