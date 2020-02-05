Global  

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer sees Google Stadia, not Sony, as its ‘main’ competition

9to5Google Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Xbox has been one of the dominant gaming platforms for a long time now, but times are changing and a lot of focus is shifting to cloud-based platforms. With just a few months to go until launching its next Xbox, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has said he views Google Stadia and Amazon as the company’s “main” competition.

Microsoft’s Xbox boss says Amazon and Google are ‘the main competitors going forward’

Microsoft’s Xbox boss says Amazon and Google are ‘the main competitors going forward’Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox, Phil Spencer, has revealed that the company sees Amazon and Google as its main competition...
The Verge

Google Stadia’s free tier is coming sometime ‘over the next few months’

Google Stadia’s free tier is coming sometime ‘over the next few months’Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge At launch, Google promised that a free tier of its Stadia cloud gaming service would arrive sometime in 2020 to go...
The Verge

