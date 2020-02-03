Global  

PSN digital sale offers big-time Death Stranding deals + more up to 50% off

9to5Toys Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
PSN digital sale offers big-time Death Stranding deals + more up to 50% offSony has now launched a wide ranging Critics’ Choice sale on PSN. Featuring deals at up to *50% off*, you’re looking at a massive collection of digital games for PlayStation 4 including Death Stranding deals, loads of Assassin’s Creed content, some indie gems like Blasphemous, Resident Evil titles, and much more. The new digital sales event is live on PSN from now through February 18, 2020. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals. more…

The post PSN digital sale offers big-time Death Stranding deals + more up to 50% off appeared first on 9to5Toys.
