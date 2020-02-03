PSN digital sale offers big-time Death Stranding deals + more up to 50% off

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sony has now launched a wide ranging Critics’ Choice sale on PSN. Featuring deals at up to *50% off*, you’re looking at a massive collection of digital games for PlayStation 4 including Death Stranding deals, loads of Assassin’s Creed content, some indie gems like Blasphemous, Resident Evil titles, and much more. The new digital sales event is live on PSN from now through February 18, 2020. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals. more…



Sony has now launched a wide ranging Critics' Choice sale on PSN. Featuring deals at up to *50% off*, you're looking at a massive collection of digital games for PlayStation 4 including Death Stranding deals, loads of Assassin's Creed content, some indie gems like Blasphemous, Resident Evil titles, and much more. The new digital sales event is live on PSN from now through February 18, 2020. Head below for more details and over to this morning's roundup for the rest of today's best game deals. more…


