Inside a $21.8 million San Francisco mansion that's been home to a tech media mogul, a squatter, and almost — according to rumors — Taylor Swift

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· There's a San Francisco mansion for sale for $21.8 million in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood.

· It was built in 1904 and modeled after a royal French chateau, but that's just a sliver of the home's colorful back story.

· It was once owned by the founder of the tech website CNET before he went bankrupt in 2008... · There's a San Francisco mansion for sale for $21.8 million in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood.· It was built in 1904 and modeled after a royal French chateau, but that's just a sliver of the home's colorful back story.· It was once owned by the founder of the tech website CNET before he went bankrupt in 2008 👓 View full article

