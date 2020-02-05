Aspiring SoundCloud rapper charged after coronavirus stunt leads to plane grounding Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A Canadian man who describes himself as an “artist” was charged after declaring that he was infected with the pneumonia-like



James Potok was charged by Ontario’s Peel Police with mischief and breach of recognizance, meaning that Potok previously faced criminal charges and was released with certain conditions. Footage of Potok on the WestJet flight, which was traveling from Toronto to Montego Bay, Jamaica, shows him wearing a surgical mask and informing other passengers that he recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started.



