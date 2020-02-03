News24.com | Scopa wants former Prasa board members declared delinquent

Global  

News24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will table a resolution to the National Assembly to declare the former interim board and previous boards of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) as delinquent directors to prevent their appointment on any other board of directors in the future.
