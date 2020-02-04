Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technology

Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technology

The Verge Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technologyPeloton and Flywheel have agreed to settle their legal disputes over claims that Flywheel copied Peloton’s patented technology, according to a Texas court filing dated February 3rd.

The case launched back in September 2018 when Peloton argued that Flywheel’s version of the at-home stationary bike that streams on-demand classes infringes on its patented technology, down to the way workout metrics are displayed and can be used to compete against other live riders in the class. (This format is known as a leaderboard on Peloton’s version.)

"Flywheel has agreed to stop using the leaderboard system in the next 60 days"

In the case, Peloton also claimed a Flywheel investor had misrepresented himself to Peloton CEO John Foley at a private...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Peloton, Flywheel Settle Legal Disputes over Fitness Bike Tech

Peloton Interactive Inc., the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, said Tuesday it has settled legal disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc. over alleged...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.