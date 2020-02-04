Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technology Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Peloton and Flywheel have agreed to settle their legal disputes over claims that Flywheel copied Peloton’s patented technology, according to a Texas court filing dated February 3rd.



The case launched back in September 2018 when Peloton argued that Flywheel’s version of the at-home stationary bike that streams on-demand classes infringes on its patented technology, down to the way workout metrics are displayed and can be used to compete against other live riders in the class. (This format is known as a leaderboard on Peloton’s version.)



"Flywheel has agreed to stop using the leaderboard system in the next 60 days"



In the case, Peloton also claimed a Flywheel investor had misrepresented himself to Peloton CEO John Foley at a private... Peloton and Flywheel have agreed to settle their legal disputes over claims that Flywheel copied Peloton’s patented technology, according to a Texas court filing dated February 3rd.The case launched back in September 2018 when Peloton argued that Flywheel’s version of the at-home stationary bike that streams on-demand classes infringes on its patented technology, down to the way workout metrics are displayed and can be used to compete against other live riders in the class. (This format is known as a leaderboard on Peloton’s version.)"Flywheel has agreed to stop using the leaderboard system in the next 60 days"In the case, Peloton also claimed a Flywheel investor had misrepresented himself to Peloton CEO John Foley at a private... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Peloton, Flywheel Settle Legal Disputes over Fitness Bike Tech Peloton Interactive Inc., the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, said Tuesday it has settled legal disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc. over alleged...

Bangkok Post 2 days ago





Tweets about this