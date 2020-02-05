Global  

Meet Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's next CEO who was Jeff Weiner's first hire back in 2009 (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Meet Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's next CEO who was Jeff Weiner's first hire back in 2009 (MSFT)· LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years at the helm. He will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product.
· Weiner says that Roslansky was his first hire, and was essential to LinkedIn's success.
· Roslansky has been at LinkedIn since 2009, and oversaw the addition of influencers and...
