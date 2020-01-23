Apple may be planning to launch a new product called 'AirTags' that would help you find lost items like keys or wallets — here's everything we know so far (AAPL)
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · Apple is reportedly planning to release a new accessory that would communicate with your iPhone to help you find lost belongings.
· The product, reportedly called AirTags, would be similar to the trackers and stickers sold by Tile.
· AirTags would integrate with the iPhone's Find My app, allowing you to keep tabs on...
The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..