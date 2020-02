Casper prices its IPO at $12 a share, giving it a valuation of $490 million, confirming that it's no longer a unicorn Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Casper on Wednesday priced its IPO at $12 a share.

· That's at the low end of the range it had already lowered earlier in the day.

· The price gives the company a market capitalization of around $490 million, or less than half the valuation venture investors gave it in its last private funding round a year ago.

· Casper on Wednesday priced its IPO at $12 a share.· That's at the low end of the range it had already lowered earlier in the day.· The price gives the company a market capitalization of around $490 million, or less than half the valuation venture investors gave it in its last private funding round a year ago.

