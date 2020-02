MSI Prestige 14 in rose pink is a creator’s dream machine Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

MSI’s latest Prestige 14 creator laptop packs a wallop when it comes to specs. In “rose pink,” this will be a fan-favorite of all with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. Whether you’re a gamer or creator, this laptop is a great option if you’re in the market for a new machine.



more…



The post MSI Prestige 14 in rose pink is a creator’s dream machine appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources MSI’s new pink laptop shows that powerful PCs can be stylish, too Image: MSI MSI has announced the availability of its Rose Pink Prestige 14 laptop, which comes with a pink sleeve bag, pink mouse, and pink keychain. It’s...

The Verge 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this