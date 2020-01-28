Global  

Google Cloud makes strides but still has a long way to go

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
In earnings reported this week, Alphabet announced that Google Cloud generated a robust $2.61 billion for the quarter, a number that includes revenue from both Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. That puts the division on a nice little run rate of $10.44 billion. It feels like a lot until you consider that Microsoft had a […]
 Google parent company Alphabet released its first earnings report since Sundar Pichai took over as CEO in December when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their management roles.

