Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Last year we learned that beloved comedian Chris Rock was rebooting beloved torture porn horror movie series Saw. And now we’ve got the first trailer for Spiral: From The Book of Saw, from […]



The post Finally, Chris Rock Is Rebooting ‘Saw’ appeared first on Geek.com. Last year we learned that beloved comedian Chris Rock was rebooting beloved torture porn horror movie series Saw. And now we’ve got the first trailer for Spiral: From The Book of Saw, from […]The post Finally, Chris Rock Is Rebooting ‘Saw’ appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article