SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () SpaceX has now introduced a web-based booking tool for Falcon 9 rideshare. The service was announced last year as it will help SpaceX in expanding their market to gather small satellite customers who have a low budget or don’t need a full rocket. The booking of a full rocket can cost up to $60 million. […]
The post SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million appeared first on Fossbytes.