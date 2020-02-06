Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million

SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million

Fossbytes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
SpaceX has now introduced a web-based booking tool for Falcon 9 rideshare. The service was announced last year as it will help SpaceX in expanding their market to gather small satellite customers who have a low budget or don’t need a full rocket. The booking of a full rocket can cost up to $60 million. […]

The post SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AskWiki

Rishil Babu SpaceX now lets you book a satellite launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket online, pricing starts… https://t.co/w8DYZzjhsS 4 hours ago

techportalntw

The Tech Portal .@SpaceX now lets you book rocket launches starting at $1 #million: https://t.co/9VtezbTYYZ #trending #spacex… https://t.co/zEn16WrcPu 7 hours ago

tsushow

That Startup Show When your monetization game is strong🔥@SpaceX "SpaceX has officially launched an online booking tool that lets yo… https://t.co/Yhv6HuNY5u 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.