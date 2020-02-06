SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

SpaceX has now introduced a web-based booking tool for Falcon 9 rideshare. The service was announced last year as it will help SpaceX in expanding their market to gather small satellite customers who have a low budget or don’t need a full rocket. The booking of a full rocket can cost up to $60 million. […]



The post SpaceX Now Lets You Book Falcon 9 Rideshare Online At $1 Million appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rishil Babu SpaceX now lets you book a satellite launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket online, pricing starts… https://t.co/w8DYZzjhsS 4 hours ago The Tech Portal .@SpaceX now lets you book rocket launches starting at $1 #million: https://t.co/9VtezbTYYZ #trending #spacex… https://t.co/zEn16WrcPu 7 hours ago That Startup Show When your monetization game is strong🔥@SpaceX "SpaceX has officially launched an online booking tool that lets yo… https://t.co/Yhv6HuNY5u 11 hours ago