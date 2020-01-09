A major security flaw in WhatsApp’s desktop app for Windows10 and macOS could give hackers remote access to files stored on your computer by inserting JavaScript into messages. According to Facebook’s most recent security advisory, the flaw affects WhatsApp’s desktop version 0.3.9309 and earlier. The vulnerability also affects users who paired the desktop app with WhatsApp’s […] The post WhatsApp’s Desktop App Vulnerability Gave Remote Access To Hackers appeared first on Fossbytes.

