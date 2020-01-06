Global  

iOS 13.4 could turn your iPhone and Apple Watch into car keys

engadget Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
You might be able to use your iPhones and Apple Watches to lock, unlock and start your cars when iOS 13.4 comes out. According to 9to5Google, the first beta version of the mobile OS contains references to a "CarKey" API that will let you use your dev...
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s ‘CarKey’ might let you unlock your car with your iPhone

Apple’s ‘CarKey’ might let you unlock your car with your iPhonePhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge Apple released the first beta of iOS 13.4 today, and it apparently has an unannounced feature that might let you unlock,...
The Verge

Apple lays groundwork to use iPhone as a car key via NFC

Apple is seemingly taking the first steps to making an iPhone or Apple Watch function as a key for a car or van, with the presence of references to a "CarKey"...
AppleInsider

