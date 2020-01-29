Global  

Google Uploads Mind Bending Video Ahead Of Galaxy S20 Launch

Fossbytes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Google has posted a teaser video on its Android Instagram page that shows an unending loop of the Android logo moving inside the Galaxy logo and vice-versa. The video has attracted over 40 thousand views since its upload. In an Instagram post, Google wrote, “Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked, […]

The post Google Uploads Mind Bending Video Ahead Of Galaxy S20 Launch appeared first on Fossbytes.
