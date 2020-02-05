Global  

Core Windows 10 Search Feature Breaks For The Entire World, Now Fixed

Fossbytes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Many Windows 10 users living across the globe ran into a bizarre issue on Wednesday. The system-wide Windows Search feature broke due to some reason, and affected users could only view a blank UI instead of the regular options. For the uninitiated, Windows Search can be opened from the Start Menu or by clicking the […]

