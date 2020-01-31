Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google Maps is getting a redesign to coincide with its 15th birthday, the company announced on Thursday.
· The update brings features that were already available in the app — like the ability to contribute reviews and ratings and save favorite places to lists — front and center.
· The redesign highlights how Google...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Maps Street View: A Review From the Passenger Seat [Video]Google Maps Street View: A Review From the Passenger Seat

Cheddar got an exclusive ride in the front seat of a Street View vehicle in New York City -- and sat down with Andrew Lookingbill, engineering director at Google Maps, and Ethan Russell, the director..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Happy 15th Birthday, Google Maps!

When Google Maps was first released, it changed everything. It transformed the way people navigate the world, ultimately becoming an indispensable tool for those...
betanews

Google Maps turns 15, rolls out new app features

Google Maps turns 15 today, and in honor of the service's birthday, Google is revamping its Google Maps app for both iOS and Android.
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5GoogleMashableThe VergeTechCrunchThe Next WebFossbytesengadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Somers_Library

Somers Library Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL) https://t.co/ZkbSEktLEF 22 minutes ago

Jogo_5

TWEET THIEF RT @BusInsiderSSA: Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new https://t.co/TSIIYQQvnF 1 hour ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL)… https://t.co/gj9nu21BUC 2 hours ago

BusInsiderSSA

Business Insider SSA Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new https://t.co/TSIIYQQvnF 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday - here's everything that's new https://t.co/dy7N6rfsZ8 2 hours ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — heres everything thats new (GO (Lisa Eadicicco/… https://t.co/hCGIE0bTdU 2 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender Google Maps is getting a major update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new (GOOG, GOOGL)… https://t.co/ogDqfaP6wx 2 hours ago

mksgraz

Michael K. Schmid RT @fluglehrer: #Google Maps is getting a major #update today for its 15th birthday — here's everything that's new https://t.co/qBOdwIBIHw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.