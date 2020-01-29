Global  

Tencent Accidently Leaks ‘Real’ Stats Of Coronavirus Deaths & It’s Terrifying

Fossbytes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus was recently declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the online dashboard to track coronavirus, the virus has claimed 565 lives till now, and around 28,296 people are affected by it. Several experts have questioned the statistics of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. Amidst all this, Tencent has […]

The post Tencent Accidently Leaks ‘Real’ Stats Of Coronavirus Deaths & It’s Terrifying appeared first on Fossbytes.
