Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Leviton Decora Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. $25+)

Leviton Decora Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. $25+)

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet for *$15.97 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but typically goes for $25 at Home Depot and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s not often we see Leviton’s line of smart home accessories go on sale, making today’s deal all the more notable on this hub-free outlet. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can use the powerful Leviton app to create automated schedules and use it in tandem with the brand’s other accessories. Best of all? Its sleek design only blocks one outlet while in-use. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

more…

The post Leviton Decora Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. $25+) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock? 00:35

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings. Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week. The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report. This isn't the first time Bezos has cashed in billions of dollars worth of shares. Bezos has been known to make...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars viewership hits all-time low [Video]Oscars viewership hits all-time low

The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire "Parasite" but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users [Video]Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lenovo’s Smart Clock hits a new all-time low of $26 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

VIPOutlet is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock in refurbished condition for *$26.10 shipped* with the code *10valentine* at checkout. This is down from its $80...
9to5Toys

Fibaro’s HomeKit Flood, Freeze, and Temp Sensor falls to new Amazon low of $50

Amazon is offering the Fibaro HomeKit Flood, Freeze, and Temperature Sensor (FGBHFS-001) for *$49.99 shipped*. Also available at Walmart and Apple. That’s $20...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.