Leviton Decora Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. $25+)

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet for *$15.97 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but typically goes for $25 at Home Depot and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s not often we see Leviton’s line of smart home accessories go on sale, making today’s deal all the more notable on this hub-free outlet. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can use the powerful Leviton app to create automated schedules and use it in tandem with the brand’s other accessories. Best of all? Its sleek design only blocks one outlet while in-use. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.



