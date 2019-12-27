Global  

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K delivers your favorite streaming services for $48

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 February 2020
Today only, Woot offers the Xioami Mi Box S 4K Streaming Media Player for *$47.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $70 price tag and current $64 going rate at Walmart. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more. Rated 4/5 stars. We reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Box S back in 2018 and called it an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal all the more noteworthy.

