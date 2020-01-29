Global  

Save big on MacBook Pro in both sizes from $1,130 (Cert. Refurb)

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from *$1,129.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,799 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at *$1,679.99*, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

