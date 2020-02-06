NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

NASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA)



Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth today after almost a year in space. Having lived and worked aboard the International Space Station for a whopping 328 days, she now holds the […]



