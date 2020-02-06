Global  

NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home

geek.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns HomeNASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA)

Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth today after almost a year in space. Having lived and worked aboard the International Space Station for a whopping 328 days, she now holds the […]

News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth 00:32

 U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space Station. Koch was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule and depart at 9:30 p.m. on...

