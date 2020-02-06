NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () NASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA)
Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth today after almost a year in space. Having lived and worked aboard the International Space Station for a whopping 328 days, she now holds the […]
The post NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home appeared first on Geek.com.
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space Station. Koch was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule and depart at 9:30 p.m. on...