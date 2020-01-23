Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Google Play Points loyalty program is now available on web

The Google Play Points loyalty program is now available on web

9to5Google Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Google Play Points loyalty program is now rolling out to the web store, allowing you to accrue and spend your Play Points, no matter what device you use.

more…

The post The Google Play Points loyalty program is now available on web appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 Reasons To Play Call Of Duty Mobile [Video]Top 5 Reasons To Play Call Of Duty Mobile

This video is brought to you by Call of Duty Mobile. It's Call of Duty ... ON A MOBILE DEVICE. But since you clicked on this video, we guess you need more convincing that that. Yes this is a sponsored..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global Enterprises and Merchants Unprepared as Fraudsters Focus on Rewards Programs

Global Enterprises and Merchants Unprepared as Fraudsters Focus on Rewards ProgramsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forter, the leader in e-commerce fraud prevention, today announced availability of the Forter Loyalty Program Protection solution to...
Business Wire

Play Store prompting some to install Google Opinion Rewards for credits

On occasion, Google Play sends promotional push notifications about deals and app-related editorial content. Some users today were prompted in the Play Store to...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The Google Play Points loyalty program is now available on web https://t.co/ysQ35zQs0N https://t.co/Xy67TGrCcY 9 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com The Google Play Points loyalty program is now available on web https://t.co/6HVCVrpGhl by @iamdamienwilde https://t.co/7urt87ZQ9s 14 minutes ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store https://t.co/0BNNdlXS1f https://t.co/epW9ui7T3F 22 minutes ago

TengoAndroid

TengoAndroid Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store https://t.co/yonnbt49AN @AndroidPolice 1 hour ago

futureMeraki

Future News 📱 #Future Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store https://t.co/Ej1ymxXaoD 2 hours ago

Raju_0101

Raju #Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store in #US #GooglePlay https://t.co/M6kjnjtagk 3 hours ago

Gizmostuff_

Sunny Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store https://t.co/iKnZX1twgB 3 hours ago

virginiawelch9

virgini awelch Google Play Points loyalty program rolls out to the web store ~ visit; https://t.co/OWNet5ayDN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.