Take up to $200 off various Mac mini models from $729

B&H is back to take *up to $200 off* Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked as well as our previous mention. Many listings are discounted by around $100, exceeding Amazon’s current sales that top out with around $70 off the entry-level model. You’ll find a number of high-end and built-to-order models on sale too, with today’s deals besting our previous mentions by $50 in most instances. Deals at B&H start from *$729*. Free shipping is available for all.



Mac mini comes loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the 2018 Mac mini.



