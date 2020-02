Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.



The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.



The company's shares closed at $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $1.98.



