Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to facial recognition startup Clearview AI for scraping billions of photos

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to facial recognition startup Clearview AI for scraping billions of photos· Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a facial recognition startup after it scraped billions of images from the social media site without permission.
· The social media giant told Buzzfeed News it had sent "multiple" letters to Clearview AI about the issue and claimed the startup's actions "violate" its...
