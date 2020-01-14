Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay

Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay

ExtremeTech Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos PanayCredit: Microsoft/livestream

Microsoft has announced a major reorganization of the Windows ecosystem. Windows development will now be led by the head of Surface, Panos Panay.

The post Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NSA warns Microsoft of 'severe,' 'critical' security weakness in Windows 10 [Video]NSA warns Microsoft of 'severe,' 'critical' security weakness in Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge

Microsoft has changed its mind about the future of the Surface Hub 2. The company had previously planned to release a processor upgrade in the form of the...
betanews

Microsoft’s Surface chief now leads Windows and hardware

Microsoft’s Surface chief now leads Windows and hardwarePhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge It’s Microsoft reorg day today, and the biggest changes involve Surface chief Panos Panay taking over Windows client and...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mena_telematics

MENA Telematics Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/Vb4LKjZGVO https://t.co/H0pZlwMrzI 17 minutes ago

Bitprimeco

BITPRIME.CO Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/dnjY38kkCH https://t.co/ClZqkcJSmM 2 hours ago

TechnicalVikasK

TechnicalVikasGamer Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/Eb9Rn8tPKR https://t.co/gGjEED35BC 2 hours ago

virtualpcguy

Computer Repair Waco Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/cdwbWLoS4r https://t.co/7l596PEtfP 2 hours ago

CleburneTXPC

cleburnepcrepair Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/LuBsRIzpcg https://t.co/GJRA03EOFm 2 hours ago

EliteGmingComps

Computer Tips Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay https://t.co/Fl6AVXNqJ9 https://t.co/dGfpBhc1T8 2 hours ago

zouwei_cn

137 RT @Techmeme: Microsoft reorganizes its Windows software and hardware teams into one group, called Devices + Windows and led by Panos Panay… 12 hours ago

Techmeme

Techmeme Microsoft reorganizes its Windows software and hardware teams into one group, called Devices + Windows and led by P… https://t.co/2vargrzyO2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.