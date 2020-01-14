Microsoft Reorganizes Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Credit: Microsoft/livestream



Microsoft has announced a major reorganization of the Windows ecosystem. Windows development will now be led by the head of Surface, Panos Panay.



