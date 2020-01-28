Global  

The new Motorola Razr is now available to buy and it's the most desirable smartphone in years, but there are 6 key reasons why you shouldn't buy it

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The new Motorola Razr is now available to buy and it's the most desirable smartphone in years, but there are 6 key reasons why you shouldn't buy it· The new Motorola Razr can now be bought from Verizon and Walmart online, or in their stores, and it's the most desirable smartphone I've seen in years, and yet it's not a phone that people who care about functionality and value should buy.
· It has a high price tag, less-powerful specs, fewer features, and...
Recent related news from verified sources

Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions

Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola razr on pre-order with a *$200* prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Verizon and get an Unlimited line. However, if...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Business Insiderengadget

Samsung is rumored to release a new foldable smartphone in 2020, and the leaks suggest it'll be better than the new Motorola Razr

Samsung is rumored to release a new foldable smartphone in 2020, and the leaks suggest it'll be better than the new Motorola Razr· A lot of details surrounding Samsung's second foldable smartphone were recently leaked. · The new phone is supposedly called the Galaxy Z Flip, and it'll...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

