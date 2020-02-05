New Apple TV 4K hardware appears closer to launching based on tvOS 13.4 beta code
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Yesterday Apple released first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. We’ve already discovered some new things hidden in the system, such as the new CarKey API, and now 9to5Mac has found references to a new Apple TV model in the tvOS 13.4 beta code.
