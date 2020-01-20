Global  

Watch OneWeb launch 34 satellites for its broadband constellation live

TechCrunch Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
One of the various companies looking to deploy a globe-spanning broadband internet satellite constellation is adding 34 more satellites to its existing operations in space. OneWeb will launch that many satellites aboard a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan with a liftoff time set for 4:42 PM EST (1:32 PM PST) today. The new satellites will join […]
