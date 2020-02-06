US DOT approves Nuro's next-gen driverless delivery vehicle design

In a first-of-its-kind approval by U.S. regulators, a federal agency on Thursday gave permission for autonomous vehicle startup Nuro Inc over the next two years...

U.S. allows SoftBank-backed Nuro to deploy driverless delivery vehicles A U.S. safety regulator said on Thursday it has allowed SoftBank Group-backed autonomous vehicle startup Nuro Inc to temporarily deploy up to 5,000 low-speed...

Reuters 9 hours ago



