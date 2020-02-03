Global  

Samsung Galaxy S20 event: what to expect from the February 11th event

The Verge Thursday, 6 February 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 event: what to expect from the February 11th eventAt the top of the S20 lineup are the S20 Ultra (left) and the S20 Plus (right). | Image by Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for February 11th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT, and in typical Samsung fashion, we already have a pretty good idea of what it’s preparing to announce. At the top of the billing is almost certainly its flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, but there’s also the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and a new pair of true wireless earbuds.

Beyond the announcements we’re sure we’ll see, there’s still a chance that Samsung might have something to surprise us with at the show. Persistent rumors over the past couple of weeks have claimed that we could see the company announce a release date for one of its long-delayed Bixby-powered smart speakers, and there’s always a chance that Samsung might have another...
Recent related news from verified sources

What to expect from Samsung’s S20 event

Next Tuesday, Samsung kicks off smartphone season with its Unpacked event in San Francisco. One of two tentpole events for the company, the big show brings with...
TechCrunch

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S20 event

We're less than a week away from Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11th, and, as in previous years, there's been a deluge of pre-release leaks and reports...
engadget


