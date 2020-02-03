Samsung Galaxy S20 event: what to expect from the February 11th event

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At the top of the S20 lineup are the S20 Ultra (left) and the S20 Plus (right). | Image by Evan Blass (@evleaks)



Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for February 11th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT, and in typical Samsung fashion, we already have a pretty good idea of what it’s preparing to announce. At the top of the billing is almost certainly its flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, but there’s also the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and a new pair of true wireless earbuds.



