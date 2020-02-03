Samsung Galaxy S20 event: what to expect from the February 11th event
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () At the top of the S20 lineup are the S20 Ultra (left) and the S20 Plus (right). | Image by Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for February 11th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT, and in typical Samsung fashion, we already have a pretty good idea of what it’s preparing to announce. At the top of the billing is almost certainly its flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, but there’s also the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and a new pair of true wireless earbuds.
Beyond the announcements we’re sure we’ll see, there’s still a chance that Samsung might have something to surprise us with at the show. Persistent rumors over the past couple of weeks have claimed that we could see the company announce a release date for one of its long-delayed Bixby-powered smart speakers, and there’s always a chance that Samsung might have another...
If you have a friend, significant other, or someone special in your life who has a sweet tooth, we have the perfect Valentine's Day gift idea for you! Ambur Dougherty is here with Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates to sample some of the many delicious options and talk about Kohler's upcoming "In...