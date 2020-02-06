Global  

Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.· Astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after an 11-month mission, breaking the world record for the most time spent by a woman in space.
· Koch landed in Kazakhstan with two other crew members from Expedition 61 after working on the International Space Station, conducting experiments and replacing technology.
· During...
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth 00:26

 Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

