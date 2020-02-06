Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· Astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after an 11-month mission, breaking the world record for the most time spent by a woman in space.

· Koch landed in Kazakhstan with two other crew members from Expedition 61 after working on the International Space Station, conducting experiments and replacing technology.

