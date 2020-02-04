Global  

Why 'Birds of Prey' will likely overcome its R rating and be a box-office hit

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Why 'Birds of Prey' will likely overcome its R rating and be a box-office hit· "Birds of Prey," which hits theaters on Friday, was made for $81 million, significantly less than other DC Extended Universe movies.
· "Justice League," for instance, had a $300 million production budget.
· "Birds of Prey" could be held back at the box office by its R rating, but it doesn't need to be a massive blockbuster...
News video: BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead! 02:43

 Margot Robbie reveals why she doesn't like playing the lead in films, despite having to in Birds of Prey. Plus, she and Jurnee Smollett-Bell talk food Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News [Video]Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Margot Robbie: Why Fans Backed Harley Quinn [Video]Margot Robbie: Why Fans Backed Harley Quinn

BBC Radio 1/YouTube/Warner Bros Margot Robbie said she doesn't understand why fans praise her "Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey" Harley Quinn for being in love with a "guy who treats her like shit."..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Birds of Prey is DC’s first good action movie

Birds of Prey is DC’s first good action movieBirds of Prey is a breakup movie. This is obvious from minute one when Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie, reprising her role from Suicide Squad) explains via an...
The Verge Also reported by •The Wrap

Can ‘Birds of Prey’ and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?

After a feast or famine year punctuated by the record breaking success of “Joker,” Warner Bros. is beginning their 2020 movie slate by releasing another...
The Wrap

