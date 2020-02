Why 'Birds of Prey' will likely overcome its R rating and be a box-office hit

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· "Birds of Prey," which hits theaters on Friday, was made for $81 million, significantly less than other DC Extended Universe movies.

· "Justice League," for instance, had a $300 million production budget.

· "Birds of Prey" could be held back at the box office by its R rating, but it doesn't need to be a massive blockbuster... · "Birds of Prey," which hits theaters on Friday, was made for $81 million, significantly less than other DC Extended Universe movies.· "Justice League," for instance, had a $300 million production budget.· "Birds of Prey" could be held back at the box office by its R rating, but it doesn't need to be a massive blockbuster 👓 View full article