Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Invites open for new email product from makers of Basecamp aimed at making you love email again

Invites open for new email product from makers of Basecamp aimed at making you love email again

9to5Mac Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ahead of the next software release of the popular project management software Basecamp, the company’s founder and CEO has announced that it will release a brand new product to tackle email this spring. “Hey” is designed to make email a “delight” rather than something to “deal with.” And registration for early invites is open now.

more…

The post Invites open for new email product from makers of Basecamp aimed at making you love email again appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked [Video]Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked

In a letter filed with a New York federal court judge, her lawyer alleges confidential information was left unredacted leading to her email being hacked. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lemonade Announces Health Insurance for Pets

Lemonade Announces Health Insurance for PetsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade, the insurance company powered by AI and behavioral economics, today announced a new product line for an entirely new...
Business Wire

9 Spokes eyes client base growth after delivering key milestones

9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) achieved major milestones during the December quarter, including the launch of the V2 platform and delivery of the Bank of...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.