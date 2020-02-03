Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mophie has announced three new Powerstation portable chargers that are now available in Apple Stores and via Apple’s website. These new chargers are designed for Apple users and include USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning ports.



