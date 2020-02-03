Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores

Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores

9to5Mac Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Mophie has announced three new Powerstation portable chargers that are now available in Apple Stores and via Apple’s website. These new chargers are designed for Apple users and include USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning ports.

more…

The post Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China 01:02

 Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as possible." Foxconn, which runs Apple's factories in China, tells The Verge that production will not be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive [Video]Apple Hires Warner Music Former Executive

Apple hired former Warner Music executive Jeff Bronikowski to head its global strategic music initiatives. This comes as Apple tries to increase its paid subscriptions as it faces more competition from..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry [Video]Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

This is a first for Apple and for smart watches. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CES 2020: Zagg unveils new 10.2-inch iPad keyboards, new Mophie charger, more

At CES 2020 this week, Zagg Brands has unveiled a new collection of accessories for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, as well as a new Mophie Powerstation Go portable...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Toys

Anker Valentine’s Day sale now live at Amazon: Save on chargers, audio, much more

Anker has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale over at Amazon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.