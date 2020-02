Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

SpaceX looks likely to take its burgeoning Starlink business and spin it out, seeking to bring that satellite internet project to public markets via an IPO. That’s according to SpaceX COO and President Gwynne Shotwell, who made the remarks during a JPMorgan Chase investor conference, as reported by Bloomberg. SpaceX has been launching batches of […] 👓 View full article