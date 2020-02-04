Global  

AUKEY’s iPad + Mac-ready USB Condenser Microphone falls to $33 (40% off), more

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its USB Condenser Microphone (MI-U1) for *$32.99 shipped* when coupon code *CD6KH6CU* has been applied during checkout. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to get started with podcasting or streaming, this AUKEY microphone is worth a look. It features an on-mic gain control, zero-latency headphone port, and stylish design comprised of aluminum. An included desktop tripod makes it simple to tweak both the microphone’s angle and height. Ratings are still rolling in, but AUKEY is reputable. more…

The post AUKEY’s iPad + Mac-ready USB Condenser Microphone falls to $33 (40% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
