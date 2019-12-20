Climate change could push bumblebees to extinction
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The common eastern bumblebee. | Photo by Antoine Morin
Bumblebees are vanishing at a rate consistent with widespread extinction, and climate change is playing a big role. The dire analysis comes from a new study published in the journal Science today. The authors found that the likelihood of a bumblebee population surviving in any given place within North America and Europe has dropped by an average of 30 percent as temperatures have risen.
Pesticides, habitat loss, and pathogens have already hit bumblebee populations hard. The new study, however, is able to isolate the effect that hotter temperatures are having on bumblebees. Sadly, bees are having a hard time adapting to a warming world.
"not just a tragedy for the bees"
“If things continue along the path without any change, then we can...
This dramatic footage shows the moment a climate change protester was arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car as his convoy left the COP26 launch event at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday (February 4).
Demonstrators from groups including Extinction Rebellion were chanting "no cop-out" as...