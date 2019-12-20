Global  

Climate change could push bumblebees to extinction

The Verge Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Climate change could push bumblebees to extinctionThe common eastern bumblebee. | Photo by Antoine Morin

Bumblebees are vanishing at a rate consistent with widespread extinction, and climate change is playing a big role. The dire analysis comes from a new study published in the journal Science today. The authors found that the likelihood of a bumblebee population surviving in any given place within North America and Europe has dropped by an average of 30 percent as temperatures have risen.

Pesticides, habitat loss, and pathogens have already hit bumblebee populations hard. The new study, however, is able to isolate the effect that hotter temperatures are having on bumblebees. Sadly, bees are having a hard time adapting to a warming world.

"not just a tragedy for the bees"

“If things continue along the path without any change, then we can...
