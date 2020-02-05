Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate

Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate

The Verge Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debatePhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Friday, February 7th, marks the eighth Democratic debate, and Disney-owned ABC News has graciously partnered with Disney-owned Hulu to stream the event live for subscribers.

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have largely been left out of the pool of options US voters have to watch candidates discuss pressing policy issues ahead of the 2020 election. But lucky for Hulu, its owner, Disney, also owns the news network that’s hosting the upcoming debate.

Hulu’s live stream of the event will begin at 7PM ET, and subscribers will also have access to ABC News’ pre-show, the debate itself, and the network’s post-show coverage. The 2020 Democratic debates have always been available on cable-replacement services like...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Moderators Announced for February Democratic Debate

NBC News, Noticias Telemundo and the Nevada Independent announced their respective moderators Wednesday for the Democratic debate they’re co-hosting in Las...
The Wrap

TEGNA’s Texas Stations to Livestream U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Feb. 18

TEGNA’s Texas Stations to Livestream U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Feb. 18TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA announces all 12 of its Texas stations to livestream U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate on February 18, hosted by TEGNA's...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

longliveezio

longliveezio 🎮: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided RT @verge: Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate https://t.co/8czV7qyv0y https://t.co/CPy3gphKE1 44 minutes ago

dsrbroadway

Dan R. Since Disney owns ABC News and Hulu... -- Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debat… https://t.co/GS3kBO6OE9 50 minutes ago

CAM2Go

michael t. colorge Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate https://t.co/biMOIfN9wQ 6 hours ago

TFDWofficial

TFDW Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7, 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/YIMs1WE2wv #DemDebate 6 hours ago

VeeShostak

VeeShostak Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate https://t.co/tooc7qkEzS https://t.co/1FdcQEC8fC 10 hours ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate https://t.co/VWtFF1XFkQ #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 11 hours ago

oneVerge

One Verge Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate https://t.co/bEsWJYkaA5 https://t.co/Vns90GhAc1 11 hours ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate Photo by ROBYN https://t.co/IIdAYsDbeQ 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.