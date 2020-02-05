Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the February 7th Democratic debate

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesFriday, February 7th, marks the eighth Democratic debate, and Disney-owned ABC News has graciously partnered with Disney-owned Hulu to stream the event live for subscribers.Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have largely been left out of the pool of options US voters have to watch candidates discuss pressing policy issues ahead of the 2020 election. But lucky for Hulu, its owner, Disney, also owns the news network that's hosting the upcoming debate.Hulu's live stream of the event will begin at 7PM ET, and subscribers will also have access to ABC News' pre-show, the debate itself, and the network's post-show coverage. The 2020 Democratic debates have always been available on cable-replacement services like...


