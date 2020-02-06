Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China

Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China

TechCrunch Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to ChinaGoogle and Facebook seem to have resigned themselves to losing part of the longest and highest profile internet cable they have invested in to date. In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission last week, the two companies requested permission to activate the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) between the US and the Philippines and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

francoismoraud

François Luc Moraud Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China | TechCrunch #internet https://t.co/KKT1nnJwyC 16 minutes ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @HugaWendy: Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China | TechCrunch https://t.co/Ax0b8g3IUg 2 hours ago

BusinessDotBest

Business.Best RT @evankirstel: Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China – TechCrunch https://t.co/l9bYRTvxz9 #telecoms 2 hours ago

evankirstel

Evan Kirstel Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China – TechCrunch https://t.co/l9bYRTvxz9 #telecoms 3 hours ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China https://t.co/8PYqB2aiuw https://t.co/1ilOTeUO4Q 4 hours ago

jane_coffin

Jane Coffin RT @kkomaitis: The externalities of the #trade war between the US and China hits the Internet. These are the types of things that undermine… 4 hours ago

ussmo

USMAN YUSUF™ TechCrunch: Google and Facebook turn their backs on undersea cable to China. https://t.co/RnGgCNXwPX via @GoogleNews 5 hours ago

TechmemeChatter

Techmeme Chatter RT @HowellONeill: It's always good to be reminded of the actual physical infrastructure of the internet, the often forgotten but most impor… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.