It has a more aerodynamic shape, clever software, and a solar panel for a roof.

You Might Like

Tweets about this World News Read Most In 24 hours The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/vrafxTHhXM 12 minutes ago Chochilino The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/xfKZqddQY4 15 minutes ago MstrWolf The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/HrQ80HOfBg 34 minutes ago Hardreboot.net The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/ltdA0hm7NG 50 minutes ago Ars Technica The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/hikXEWrLHP by @drgitlin 58 minutes ago HUM @USA The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/xwqhsXOcXO 59 minutes ago Anith Gopal The 2020 Hyundai Sonata now gets a 52mpg hybrid version https://t.co/AfFPfCP0Gv https://t.co/yzJHZ0vZsN 59 minutes ago Rajeev Chaudhary The @Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets up to 52mpg combined. It also has a neat solar roof. @therealautoblog https://t.co/9ERGSwlY3C 2 hours ago