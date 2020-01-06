There's a way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () · *Startup founders can combine a newly-powerful tax perk with clever estate planning to make their children rich — if they know one of Silicon*'*s Valley*'*s big secrets.*
· *Transferring your Qualified Small Business Stock, or QSBS, to trusts can allow each of your kids, along with you, to avoid capital gains taxes on **up...
Tax returns can be filed as early as Monday, January 27th, 2020. Taxes are actually due on Wednesday, April 15.
But the sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you'll get your tax refund if you're..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
#BMWED BMWED - Brothers and Sisters hope you and your family could make it.. There will be face painting for kids , DJ, G… https://t.co/h3Zp8eWJrm 4 hours ago
Kjel Bischoff@Joeingles7 There is a ton of thing that I feel I can see. Call me if you want to. Kjel 801-675-9171. My wif… https://t.co/d8TzhV1O22 5 hours ago
CAFY Valentine's day is right around the corner but there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift on Amazon. Sh… https://t.co/v34AlmWV5M 13 hours ago