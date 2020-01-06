Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > There's a way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free

There's a way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
There's a way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free· *Startup founders can combine a newly-powerful tax perk with clever estate planning to make their children rich — if they know one of Silicon*'*s Valley*'*s big secrets.*
· *Transferring your Qualified Small Business Stock, or QSBS, to trusts can allow each of your kids, along with you, to avoid capital gains taxes on **up...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Know What Your Tax Refund Is Likely To Be [Video]How To Know What Your Tax Refund Is Likely To Be

Tax returns can be filed as early as Monday, January 27th, 2020. Taxes are actually due on Wednesday, April 15. But the sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you'll get your tax refund if you're..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RennePerez2

#BMWED BMWED - Brothers and Sisters hope you and your family could make it.. There will be face painting for kids , DJ, G… https://t.co/h3Zp8eWJrm 4 hours ago

rubykjel

Kjel Bischoff @Joeingles7 There is a ton of thing that I feel I can see. Call me if you want to. Kjel 801-675-9171. My wif… https://t.co/d8TzhV1O22 5 hours ago

CAFYmedia

CAFY Valentine's day is right around the corner but there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift on Amazon. Sh… https://t.co/v34AlmWV5M 13 hours ago

AnjaPotze1

Anja Potze Jewellery RT @PhotosMichelle: Family Photographs makes your house a home, and while prints and paintings make a nice feature, there are no better sub… 13 hours ago

famiizuu

Sam Kassam-Macfie ❤️ Valentines day is quickly approaching & it's time to start shopping for that special someone in your life. There… https://t.co/2tqFFh1ODk 15 hours ago

honubeachbay

Honu Beach Bay clusterstock: RT ajs: There's a little-known way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, t… https://t.co/94GMn07RbO 19 hours ago

nadeemansary

Nadeem Ansari FCIM FIDM 🇬🇧 RT @ajs: There's a little-known way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free.… https://t.co/MPAUtl0MnN 19 hours ago

JasminLucci

Jasmin Lucci RT @ajs: There's a little-known way to gift your family members millions when you sell your startup, tax free. @BrowningLynnley shines a l… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.